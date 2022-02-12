Palmeiras vs Chelsea: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch

This Saturday, at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), palm trees and Chelsea face each other for the first time in history in the grand final of Club World Cupat the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadiumin Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Verdão reached the international tournament after winning the Libertadores for the third time, with nine wins, three draws and only one defeat. Chelsea, on the other hand, followed a similar path in the Champions League, with nine wins, two draws and one defeat.

For the decision, Verdão comes packed after beating Al-Ahly, from Egypt, by 2-0 in the semifinal of the competition. The team’s winning goals were scored by Raphael Veiga and Dudu, two of the main team’s pillars.

On the other hand, the Blues eliminated Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal with a single goal from Romelu Lukaku.

The curious thing is that the last World Cup final that Palmeiras played was precisely against an English club, when they were defeated by Manchester United, in 1999. While Chelsea also remembers the last decision in which they were present, exactly against a team from São Paulo. On that occasion, Corinthians won 1-0.

It is worth noting that Alviverde is the only Brazilian club to reach the decision in the three existing competition formats: 1951 (organized by CBD, former CBF, and approved by FIFA), 1999 (organized by UEFA and CONMEBOL, approved by FIFA) and 2021 (organized by FIFA).

CHELSEA x PALMEIRAS



Place: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Date/Time: 2/12/2022, at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Chris Beath (AUS)

Assistants: Anton Shchetinin (AUS) and Ashley Beecham (AUS)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Where to follow: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports, Band’s official website and in real time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

CHELSEA

Kepa (Mendy); Christensen, Thiago Silva and Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic and Marcos Alonso; Havertz, Ziyech and Lukaku. Technician: Thomas Tuchel.

PALM TREES

Weverton; Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Rapahel Veiga, Dudu and Rony. Technician: Abel Ferreira.