Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Where to watch the Club World Cup final?

Palmeiras is in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. After beating Al Ahly, from Egypt, 2-0, Verdão will face one of the biggest challenges in its history this Saturday (12): Chelsea, current champions of the Champions League. So get ready to watch the Palmeiras game live.

The goals of the Brazilian team in the confrontation against the Egyptians were scored by Raphael Veiga and Dudu, two of the highlights of the current two-time champion of America and important assets to try to pierce the defense of the English, who in the last 16 games suffered only one defeat.

Chelsea, in turn, had Lukaku as their highlight in the game against Al Hilau, with a very opportunistic goal from the Belgian striker. The English team is currently in the third position in the Premier League (English championship) and has a very hard stop in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Lille, from France.

Raphael Veiga opened the scoring against Al Ahly/EGI (Image: Disclosure/Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)

historical pinch

Throughout its 107 years of history, Palmeiras faced English teams on five occasions, with two wins, two draws and one defeat – three of these duels were held in São Paulo. In today’s game, Palmeiras will face Chelsea for the first time.

It is also worth remembering that in its only participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea faced Corinthians, being defeated 1-0, with a goal by Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero.

Dudu is one of Verde’s weapons to face Chelsea/ING (Image: Disclosure/Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)

Palmeiras vs Chelsea: where to watch?

If you want to know what time the game between Palmeiras and Chelsea is, take note: it starts at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time) and will be broadcast on both open TV and closed TV and the internet, always under the command of Grupo Bandeirantes, holder of the television rights to the FIFA Club World Cup.

On TV Aberta, the Palmeiras game will be broadcast on TV Bandeirantes, with narration by Ulisses Costa and comments by Velloso and Edmundo, both former Palmeiras players. For those who opt for cable TV, the Palmeiras game will be broadcast live on Band Sports, with a journey led by Oliveira Júnior and Evair, another former Palmeiras player.

On the internet, Palmeiras supporters can follow the match on the Band’s official website, broadcast by Edu Castro, Tatola Godas and Alex Muller, or on the BandPlay app, with the same trio.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea