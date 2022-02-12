Paris bans protests against Covid-19 measures

Protesters who participate in the so-called ‘freedom trains’ can pay a fine for blocking public roads and face up to 2 years in prison

GAIZKA IROZ / AFPAuthorities banned protests to avoid blocking public roads

The “freedom trains” in Franceinspired by the movement launched in Canada against anti-covid measures, were banned from protesting in Paris to avoid the blockade of the capital from this Thursday, 10. The Paris police announced that the security forces will launch “a specific device” from Friday to Monday to prevent the blockade of streets, fine and detain those who violate this rule. prohibition. Protesters can pay a fine of €4,500 for blocking public roads, plus 2 years in prison and suspension of their driving license for up to 3 years. According to police sources, about 1,600 people participated in the different convoys on Thursday. Two months before the presidential election, one of the fears in France is that the protest will also expand to the issue of purchasing power, the main concern of the French according to polls and which has already encouraged the “yellow vests”. Rémi Monde, one of the forerunners of the movement, said that its main demand is the withdrawal “of all coercive or pressure measures linked to vaccination”, but also mentioned purchasing power and the price of energy.

*With information from AFP

