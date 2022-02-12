Party has no show and no glass house participants

Another sextou with a party at the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo)! Just like last week, however, the party had no musical attraction with a live show and neither did the residents of the glass house, who were left out of the event.

Tonight’s party is from one of the reality’s sponsors and features a slow motion filming totem with fans, so that the brothers can have fun playing commercials with the brand’s accessories. Before the opening of the party, participants received a video from Alok, the DJ who performed the first show of the season.

After Alok, the brothers also had the presence of Ferrugem in another party. But for two weeks, participants have not received musical visits during the events.

Locked in the glass house and with no view of the party, Larissa and Gustavo perceive the beginning of the event because of the music and different lighting. “Free us!”, asked the candidate for brother, knocking on the glass that separates them from the rest of the confined. “Hello Gustavo!” Douglas called from the other side of the barrier.