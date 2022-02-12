Patient hospitalized with Lassa fever dies in UK

The UK has registered death of a person for Lassa fever. The announcement was given by health surveillance agency of the United Kingdom (UKHSA) this Friday (11), according to information from the That is

The victim was hospitalized Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in the south of England. The occurrence was registered after the UKHSA confirmed, on Wednesday (9), two cases of Lassa fever in England. Both were members of the same family. had recently traveled to West Africa.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Advice “We confirm the sad death of a patient in our hospital who had a confirmed case of Lassa fever.”

The entity detailed that it is “making contact with the people who were in close contact with the cases before the infections were confirmed.” and emphasized that “the risk to the public remains very low.”

Prior to this case, the last time the UK had registered positive occurrences for the disease had been in 2009.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF LASSA FEVER?

The main symptoms of lassa fever are high fevers, vomiting, bleeding, and tiredness. Lassa fever is caused by the lassa virus and is transmitted through contact with excretions from infected micefor food or household objects.

Lassa fever can also be transmitted through patients’ body fluids. The UK Health Safety Agency has warned that some individuals may suffer from severe illness, although most infected people make a full recovery.

DISEASE IN NIGERIA

Endemic to Nigeria, Lassa fever belongs to the Ebola and Marburg virus family, although it is less lethal. The number of cases usually increases at the beginning of the year, due to the dry season.

In 2019, lassa fever killed about 170 people in Nigeria. In 2020, there were 103 deaths in the first few weeks of the year in the country alone.