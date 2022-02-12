Paula will discover Neném’s test results and betrayal on the same day | come around

At Terrare itself, a company that went from president to coffee girl, Paula will drop her tray on the floor and be in tears. Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will ask what happened, and Paula will say, leaving everyone shocked:

“I have a serious illness, Carmen. I’m going to die!”

Paula returns to Terrare

At her apartment, Paula will be anxious as she waits for answers about the severity of the lump. For her comfort, the doctor will announce:

“The lipoma must be absorbed by your body. You will not die.”

In front of the mirror, Paula will again squander that self-esteem we LOVE! 😍

“The world would be a terrible place without you, Paula Terrare! You’re unbeatable, lacradora! You were born to live! Go with everything, girl! You’re the boss of your life!”

And she will say much more! Paula will also make a promise:

“Now it’s time to go on the attack with new blood. Take the Terrare from Cobra Wollinger. And don’t let the Baby out of my arms! Nothing will bring me down! Paula Terrare is back!”

Does anyone think Carmem will feel sorry for Paula? Not even! Without mercy or mercy, Carmem will plan another blow against her enemy. After transforming her into the girl who serves coffee, the “cascacu” will send Paula a photo of Baby (Vladimir Brichta) and Rose (Bárbara Colen) kissing.

“Damn Tijucano! I’ll kill you! I’m going to drop a bomb on Tijuca and finish you and your race”, will scream the almighty.

Worse, just at that moment, Neném will arrive at Paula’s apartment. The player’s intention is to talk about his desire to be with Rose, but the blonde will plan a counter-coup like that.

“Sorry, Paula, I know everything you’re going through. But I need to talk. Me and…”

Paula will interrupt the player to say:

“Stop it, Baby! I’ll be the one to speak! I did the tests. The doctor just called me with the results.”

He will ask what the exam says, and Paula will lie:

