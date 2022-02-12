Paulo Serra sees the fourth dose against Covid as the beginning of a new cycle – 02/12/2022



Governor João Doria (PSDB) caused controversy on Wednesday by announcing that all residents of the State of São Paulo will receive, without a defined schedule, the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine, in anticipation of an ongoing study by the Ministry of Health. Health that did not reach a conclusion about the need for reinforcement. In the region, the president of the Intermunicipal Consortium of the Greater ABC and mayor of Santo André, Paulo Serra (PSDB), agrees that there is a need for one more reinforcement, but prefers to adopt a discourse that it is the first dose of a new cycle, as well as occurs with the Influenza immunizer.

In the understanding of the head of the Andreense Executive, including a fourth and then a fifth dose in the calendar could hinder the population’s adherence. “I believe that we will take three doses a year of the Covid vaccine, until the process changes, a single vaccine appears. But, in the model we have today, I prefer to say that we are going to have a new three-dose vaccine cycle. Soon we will talk about the fifth and sixth doses and people will not take them thinking that with two or three doses they are protected”, argued the toucan.





Paulo Serra cited the loss of effectiveness of vaccines against Covid over the days. “I had no doubt that we would take other doses, especially because (the effectiveness of) immunizations have an expiration date, as with the flu vaccine. Health professionals have one year from the first dose. It is important to reinforce protection and studies show that immunization drops over time, especially for those over 60 years old”, commented the mayor.

The toucan’s expectation is that the Covid vaccine will be similar to that of Influenza, that is, it will be adapted every year to neutralize the variants that most circulate in the country. thrus in the city. “We are bidding for five permanent drives this year, getting ready because this new cycle against Covid will begin. On my account this would start in April or May. And the flu vaccine will arrive at the end of February or beginning of March, which is the tetravalent vaccine, already effective against the new strains”, concluded Paulo Serra.