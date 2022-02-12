PC Vasconcellos is not surprised by the exchange at Botafogo, but asks that ‘competitiveness level’ with Enderson be maintained

Commentator Paulo César Vasconcellos was not surprised by the dismissal of coach Enderson Moreira from the command of the Botafogo. By decision of John Textor, new owner of 90% of SAF alvinegra, the club announced the departure of the professional this Friday and is already working on the search for a replacement, which could be the Portuguese Luís Castro.

– Many times in Brazil we think that changing for everything to remain as it is. Enderson was not fired from Botafogo for his numbers, quite the opposite. He was perhaps one of the best coaches in terms of performance in the 21st century, in the last ten years I have no doubt. It was for an idea that the new owner has and wants to develop in football and understood that Enderson did not fit – opined PC, during SporTV’s “Tá na Área”.

For the commentator, the sports chronicle and the fans need to get used to the new SAF model, in which clubs have owners. And he asked that the competitiveness that Botafogo showed with Enderson Moreira in Serie B be maintained to make a Brazilian Championship without scares.

– As we in Brazil are still getting used to this new model, we’ll have to get used to the fact that, in a club that has an owner, the owner’s will will be done. That’s what happened at Botafogo, in addition to the relocation of Freeland, who did a good job in the professional team. Now, the challenge, from the arrival of the new coach, is to maintain the level of competitiveness, because it won’t do any good for John Textor to arrive at the Brazilian and stay in the last places. Botafogo has to play a calm Brasileirão, without any surprises, knowing that they can’t fight up there, but also can’t frequent the lower area. This change doesn’t surprise me – analyzed.