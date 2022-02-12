People who walk for at least 10 minutes a day can live longer.

Exercising is an essential way to have a healthier and happier life. However, many people believe that only high-performance athletes reap the benefits of exercise. But that’s not what a recent study by JAMA International Medicine points out, which linked short periods of walking to the prevention of early mortality. Thus, according to these notes, a person who walks at least 10 minutes a day would be able to live much longer. want to know the benefits of walking? Keep reading!

In addition, the importance of walking for quality of life was also emphasized in the study. That is, not just to live a long time, but to have a very healthy life and make the most of what it offers!

benefits of walking

The studies cited show that not only those who have the ability to do long periods of exercise enjoy health. On the contrary, every minute of walking will be important to maintain your body’s health.

That’s because walking is one of the most complete exercises to improve human health. This activity allows for an improvement in blood circulation, prevents the clotting of fat cells in the veins and helps to lower cholesterol and sugar.

In addition, walking is a great exercise for mental health, a very important factor that is increasingly being necessary for longevity. So, there are plenty of reasons for you to take your sneakers out of the closet and go for a walk!

Enjoy the free time of the day

Finally, it is worth noting that walking is an extremely dynamic and flexible exercise, as you can do it at any time of the day. In addition, you can enjoy free time to walk your dog, walk with friends and even go to the market to shop.

That way, you will be inserting the exercises into your routine in a much smoother way, and when you notice, you will be used to it. So, consider getting into the walking rhythm and also send this article to friends who need to exercise.