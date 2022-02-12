PF and Internal Revenue Service seize plane with 400 cell phones at an aerodrome in DF; cargo is valued at R$ 4 million | Federal District

The Federal Police and Federal Revenue auditors seized, this Friday (11), 400 state-of-the-art cell phones a single-engine plane and a car in the Botelho Aerodrome , in São Sebastião, in the Federal District. Two people were arrested in flagrante delicto and will answer for “embezzlement”, a tax crime, which is characterized by the entry and exit of goods in the country, without the payment of taxes, which is punishable by up to 8 years in prison.

The arrest and seizure were made after an anonymous tip, when the plane landed at the airfield, which is at Km 32 of the BR-251. According to the Federal Police, the cargo is valued at R$ 4 million..

The action was also supported by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Military Police of the Federal District and the Military Police of Goiás. The airfield, built by the family of rural producer José Ramos Botelho, in 2016, on public land leased to the agriculture, was returned to Terracap in 2016 after a process of repossession (understand below).

Terracap told g1 that it owns the land. However, he points out that the administration of the place, which came to be called Planalto Central Aerodrome, is carried out by the Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company (Infraero).

“The administration, management and operation services currently performed at the Planalto Central Aerodrome are the responsibility of Infraero, according to the current contract”, says Terracap.

The report awaits a position from Infraero on the seizure of the goods and the single-engine aircraft.

Botelho Aerodrome has a controversial history

The aerodrome area belongs to Companhia Imobiliária de Brasília (Terracap) and was leased for rural activities, by producer José Ramos Botelho, in the 1980s. Botelho maintained a cattle ranch on the site.

In 2006, the family built and registered an airstrip for private use on the farm. The track, authorized by Anac, is 1.5 kilometers long and 23 meters wide. With 117 hangars, the space houses around 250 aircraft.

After the construction of the airfield in a public area, the DF Government started a legal dispute over the land. In 2014, Terracap started a process of repossession of the area.

The Botelho family asked for compensation for the works carried out on the site, which include the airstrip and hangars. According to the lessees, the total amount invested reaches R$ 45.1 million and, in addition, they asked for another R$ 8.3 million for moral damages.

In May 2016, the Federal District Court authorized the repossession, with demolition of built-up areas without compensation. José Ramos Botelho’s relatives appealed, but in August 2019, STJ Minister Assusete Magalhães rejected the request.

