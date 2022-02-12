PF carries out operation to inspect wood shipments

Yesterday (11) the Federal Police launched an operation to inspect wood shipments at the port of Manaus. The initiative was attended by 30 federal police officers, agents from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and, as students, representatives from Colombia, Spain, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay , Portugal and Russia.

The action aimed to put into practice knowledge on the identification of possible fraud in loading from the conference of species, volumes and information contained in the wood documentation.



This was the last stage of a course on wood inspection, offered to customs officers from Latin America, Europe and the United States from the 7th, at the Center for Integration and Improvement in Environmental Police (Ciapa), a PF base in the forest amazon.

illegal wood

The course had the participation of a guest professor from the Federal Technological University of Paraná, who developed a software capable of identifying the species of the tree with a simple photo of a piece of wood made from a cell phone, thus avoiding one of the types of frauds in the illegal timber trade.

The Legal Wood Project has the support of El Pacto Europa-Latino America-Program for Assistance Against Transnational Organized Crime, which recognizes the Federal Police’s priority in fighting international trafficking in wood. The organization aims to carry out joint operations between Latin America and European Union countries.

