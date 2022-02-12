Piped gas and CNG prices will increase by up to 11% from this Saturday in RJ

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Naturgy’s consumers in Rio de Janeiro will face a rise of up to 11% in the price of piped gas as of this Saturday (12/02). Another that will also be adjusted is CNG, the gas used to fuel vehicles. With regard to the general scope, the 50% increase in the prices of gas piped to Rio de Janeiro remains suspended by the courts.

The average increase in value will be 8.675% for CEG (in the capital of Rio) and 11.065% for CEG Rio (in cities in the metropolitan region). The information was disclosed by the newspaper O Globo.

The increase was approved by Agenersa, the sector’s regulatory body in Rio, at an extraordinary meeting. According to the agency, the readjustments do not violate preliminary decisions, still in force, which determined the maintenance of the current conditions of supply and price of gas by Petrobras.

The agency understands that Petrobras’ contracts with the concessionaire have additives that link the price of the input offered to the value of the oil, which rose from U$68 to U$90 between November 2021 and February 10, 2022. “One must also take into account the exchange rate variation of the dollar, which impacts the calculation of the final price”, said the agency.

Also according to Agenersa, the tariff readjustment passes the cost of the molecule to the final consumer, respecting the agreement signed between Petrobras and concessionaires in 2008.

