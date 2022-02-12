PIS: Learn how to consult by CPF

Every registered worker is entitled to a salary bonus PIS/Pasep. Specifically in the case of the Social Integration Program (PIS), the beneficiaries are private sector workers.

The benefit is paid annually to citizens who fall under the government’s grant rules. Having received up to two minimum wages on average in the base year is one of them.

The payment date of PIS varies according to the month of the worker’s birthday. According to a resolution published in 2019, workers can withdraw the allowance in up to five years.

THE PIS is passed on to legal workers automatically by the Federal Savings Bank. unlike the pasepwhich is granted to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

Who can receive PIS?

In general, the PIS/Pasep can be made available to all workers with a formal contract, both in the private and public sectors. However, you must meet the following requirements to receive the benefit:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have worked at least 30 days with a formal contract in the base year;

Have received, on average, a maximum of two minimum wages per month in the base year;

Have the data updated by the employee in the Annual Report (RAIS) of the Federal Government.

How to consult by CPF?

Citizens who work in private companies can check the PIS through the Meu INSS app, available for iOS and Android systems. See how below:

Log in to the Meu INSS app via gov.br; If you don’t have an account, create one with your personal data; When entering the platform, go to the top corner of the screen to see the PIS details; It will be possible to check all the information about the PIS and there is also an option to ask questions.

2022 allowance calendar

This year the payments refer to the base year 2020. If you are entitled, check the date you will receive:

born in Withdrawal released day January 08/02/2022 February 02/10/2022 March 02/15/2022 April 02/17/2022 May 02/22/2022 June 02/24/2022 July 03/15/2022 August 03/17/2022 September 03/22/2022 October 03/24/2022 November 03/29/2022 December 03/31/2022