Pix data leaks will occur frequently, says BC president – 02/11/2022 – Mercado

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (11) that data leaks from Pix, an instant payments system, will happen with “some frequency”.

The statement was made during an event held by Esfera Brasil on monetary policy. “As we understand that this world of data is going to grow exponentially, leaks are going to happen with some frequency,” he said.

On February 3, the BC reported the leak of 2,112 Pix keys from customers of the payment institution Logbank, which took place between January 24 and 25. This was the third incident since the system was launched in November 2020.

Before, around 160,100 customers of Acesso Soluções de Pagamento had Pix key data leaked between December 3 and 5, 2021. The first such leak occurred on August 24, 2021, reaching 414,526 Pix keys linked to Banese (Bank of the State of Sergipe).

Campos Neto explained that incidents of this type tend to be more common with the growth of the service, but assured that the BC will act with transparency in all situations, even if with less impact.

The BC president minimized the leakage of user data, arguing that CPF and mobile number are already information available for consultation on other platforms.

“It’s important to understand that data leaks from Pix are not relevant in the sense that they are data that are not that sensitive,” he said.

In relation to the most recent leak, the BC said last week that sensitive data, such as passwords, information on transactions or financial balances in accounts or other information under bank secrecy, were not exposed.

“Despite the low amount of data involved, the BC always adopts the principle of transparency in this type of occurrence,” he said in a statement at the time.

Currently, Pix has 120 million registered users, including individuals and companies.

In December 2021, with the payment of the second installment of the 13th salary, the number of transactions in one day with the instant payment system hit a record, with 51.9 million transactions in 24 hours.