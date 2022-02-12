PL provides priority for children and the elderly in SUS eye care — Senado Notícias

The Senate must analyze the bill (PL) 2.521/2019 that gives priority to children and the elderly in ophthalmological care of the Unified Health System (SUS) and includes preventive ophthalmology consultation as part of primary care.

The project was authored by deputy Gustinho Ribeiro (Solidarity-SE) and was approved by the Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies in December 2021.

The proposal, which received a favorable opinion from the rapporteur, Deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (DEM-RJ), gives priority in appointments to children up to ten years of age and the elderly and establishes that non-compliance with the rule is considered a violation of federal health legislation.

In addition, the project proposes that at the end of each school year, teachers should make a referral directed to those responsible, so that they seek ophthalmological care when they perceive the least difficulty in the students’ learning.

The proposal also provides for the free supply by the SUS of prescription glasses for the elderly, children and citizens who receive up to two minimum wages.

In the justification, Deputy Gustinho argues that, if approved, the project will favor better school performance, and for the elderly and low-income people, it may arouse interest in studies and reading.

By Ana Paula Marques with supervision by Patrícia Oliveira