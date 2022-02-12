Planet orbiting white dwarf star may harbor life, scientists say

Raju Singh

Technology

  • Pallab Ghosh
  • BBC News Science Reporter

White dwarf star with planet

Credit, Mark A. Garlick

photo caption,

Artist’s impression of a planet orbiting a white dwarf star. Could this planet support life?

Scientists say they have found, near a dying sun, a planet that might be able to support life.

If confirmed, this would be the first time a potentially life-friendly planet has been found orbiting such a star, called a “white dwarf”.

The planet was detected in the star’s “habitable zone”, where it is neither too cold nor too hot, ideal for life.

The study was published by the Royal Astronomical Society.

