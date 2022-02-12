Pod is good for the intestine: check out 7 main benefits

With a delicate and crunchy flavor, the pod It is a vegetable that provides many benefits to our health. Its regular consumption provides well-being to the body and strengthens the functioning of our organism.

It is from the same family as beans, so it is also known as “green beans”. Can be consumed in salads or in hot dishes, the pod has in its composition folic acid, vitamin C, B vitamins, fiber and minerals such as magnesium, calcium, iron and phosphorus.

Despite the origin in Central America, there are several types of vegetable available in Brazil, but the most common are the macaroni pod, which is rounded, and the butter pod, characterized by being more flat. The shade of green can vary slightly, but even with these physical differences, the nutrients are quite similar.

Check out the top seven benefits of green beans

1. Helps in the functioning of the intestine

The pod is rich in dietary fiber, so it helps with peristaltic movements, the intestinal contractions responsible for moving the food bolus. For this reason, the vegetable brings benefits to those who have constipation, as it improves intestinal transit and facilitates the elimination of feces.

2. Helps with mood

The pod has in its composition important nutrients that help with mood. Among them are magnesium, folic acid and B vitamins, which help in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for the feeling of well-being.

3. Improves vision

A source of beta-carotene, an antioxidant converted into vitamin A during digestion, pods play an important role in eye health. Deficiency of this vitamin can cause damage to the production of tears and cause corneal degeneration, problems that can lead to blindness.

4. Improves bone health

The pod is a source of vitamin K and calcium, so it helps in strengthening bones and preventing problems such as osteoporosis. The vitamin helps in fixing calcium in the body, preventing bones from becoming more fragile and susceptible to fractures.

5. Control the amount of sugar in your blood

Due to its low carbohydrate content and fiber content, the pod helps to control blood sugar (glycemia). This, when consumed in a meal with foods that are sources of carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

6. Helps strengthen the immune system

The pod has in its composition nutrients that contribute to the immune system, such as vitamins C and A. Its nutrients and minerals are responsible for helping to maintain the integrity of the mucous membranes. This, in turn, helps to defend against external agents.

In addition, the pod acts in the production and activation of defense cells and antibodies. And it still has an antimicrobial effect, that is, it kills or inhibits the development of microorganisms, in addition to having anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

7. Helps with weight control

As it has a lot of water and fiber, the pod promotes satiety, so it decreases the desire to eat more and helps in weight maintenance. In addition, it is a food that has few calories: 100g of boiled green beans without salt contains 23kcal.