Monique Mello – 14:52 | updated on 02/10/2022 16:51



italy police Photo: EFE/Virgínia Hebrero

A 70-year-old woman was found dead at home in a residential neighborhood of Como, Lombardy, Italy. The curious fact is that, according to the Italian Fire Department and police, the woman died at least two and a half years ago.

The body of the woman identified as Marinella Beretta was found sitting on a chair, in a more than advanced state of decomposition, last Friday (4). Police believe the elderly woman died of natural causes, as the door was locked from the inside, with no sign of a break-in.

The police arrived at the scene only thanks to a complaint about the trees in the garden, which were not being cared for. Neighbors reported that they had not seen the owner of the property in two and a half years and believed that she had moved in at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The elderly woman had sold her house to a Swiss man, who had let her continue to live in the house. The man only called the police after he was no longer able to contact the Italian woman, after being alerted by neighbors that the house’s vegetation was creating problems.

Italian police tried to locate a relative, but no records were found at the registry office. If no one shows up within a deadline, the city of Como will be responsible for organizing Beretta’s funeral and burial.

The episode ended up raising a debate in the country about the loneliness of the older population. Italy’s family minister Elena Bonetti reflected on the issue on social media.

– What happened to Marinella Beretta, the forgotten loneliness, hurts our conscience. Remembering its life is the duty of a community that wants to remain united. We don’t need to limit our horizons to the private and return to taking care of the ties between us. Caring for one another is the experience of families, institutions, of being citizens; no one should be alone – wrote the minister.

