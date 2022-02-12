Poll indicates percentages of the glass house vote · TV News

The vote that defines whether Gustavo Marsengo and Larissa Tomásia should enter the dispute for the prize of R$ 1.5 million takes place until a few minutes before the formation of the wall, on Sunday (13). According to the partial result of the poll, the public is in doubt whether it is necessary for the BBB 22 glass house duo to mix with the others to mess with the game.

The search of TV news indicates that 55.34% of the audience of Globo’s reality show does not want newcomers in the main residence, while another 44.66% defend the entry of both. More than 20 thousand votes had been registered until the publication of this text.

The UOL poll points to a greater rejection of Larissa and Gustavo. More than 63% of the 26,000 participants in the questionnaire refuse entry to the people from Pernambuco and Paraná.

Even if they are barred and cannot leave the glass house, the duo has already fulfilled part of their mission by bringing outside information to the confined. Since entering the “aquarium”, this Friday morning (11), they have talked to each other, separated by the glass.

Among the questions, the main question was about cancellations, but the newbies assured that no one faced problems. “This is not a spiritual retreat. When someone is eliminated, don’t sing! You guys are too much of a joke. If I enter and I’m eliminated, don’t sing to me”, Larissa advised.

The woman from Pernambuco pointed out that everyone was well accepted, but gave another warning: “You [Arthur Aguiar] said nothing was happening. It’s time to act, right? Let’s put this house to boil.”

If the viewers choose to enter, Larissa and Gustavo already arrive at the game immune and with the mission of, in consensus, giving a single and open vote on any participant. The vote will be added to the others in the house.

