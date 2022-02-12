President of Fundação Palmares calls Moïse a ‘vagabundo’, and OAB says it is studying measures | Rio de Janeiro

Camargo posted that Moïse’s death was a consequence of his “unworthy way of life” and called him a “vagrant”.
“Moïse used to hang around and do business with people who are no good. In theory, he was a bum killed by stronger bums. Skin color had nothing to do with the brutal murder. The undignified way of life and the context of savagery in which he lived and lived were decisive, wrote the president of the Palmares Foundation.
Moïse Kabagambe: memory attacked — Photo: Reproduction
He also posted that “there is not the slightest possibility” of the Palmares Foundation paying tribute to the Congolese. According to him, Moïse was the victim of a brutal crime, but “didn’t do anything relevant in the field of culture”.
“Moïse was killed by black and brown savages – brutal crime. But that doesn’t make him a martyr of the ‘anti-racist struggle’, nor a black hero. The crime had nothing to do with racial hatred. Moïse deserves to be included in urban violence statistics, never in history,” he wrote.
Family is appalled by aggression
The post generated an immediate reaction from Rodrigo Mondego, attorney for the Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB)-RJ, and who has been helping Moïse’s family.
“This BUM will answer for this absurd lie he is speaking. Moïse’s family is appalled by this guy’s criminal speech. We are already studying the appropriate measures”, he posted.
Then, to g1, Mondego stated that the OAB Human Rights Commission is studying the processes that are possible in the case.
Post by Mondego, from the OAB, in response to Sérgio Camargo — Photo: Reproduction
Camargo’s statement comes at a time when the Congolese’s family withdrew from the concession of the kiosk offered by the City of Rio de Janeiro for fear of retaliation. The information was confirmed by Mondego, who also said that he intends to talk to the city hall for an alternative solution, such as a kiosk in a different location from where Moïse was killed.
Mayor Eduardo Paes with the family of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1
Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, 24, was killed on January 24 in Rio. He worked for a day at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the city’s West Zone.
According to the family, Moïse was the victim of a series of assaults after charging two days of late payment. Her body was found tied to a ladder.