‘Preview’ of GDP shows that Brazilian economy grew 4.5% in 2021

If confirmed, the number represents a recovery in the country’s economic activity after the 3.9% drop in 2020

joelfotos/Pixabay In 2020, GDP suffered the biggest drop in the historical series as a result of the coronavirus pandemic



THE Central Bank Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br)considered the preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)indicated that the Brazilian economy grew by 4.5% in 2021. The data were published by the monetary authority this Friday, 11th. The official value of GDP is released quarterly by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Data for the past year will be published on March 4th. If the number is confirmed, the Brazilian economy will have overcome the 3.9% deficit registered in 2020 – according to data revised by the IBGE -, due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus. coronavirus. The performance was the worst performance in the current historical series, which began in 1996.

Data from the national monetary authority pointed to a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.33% in the December IBC-Br. Compared to December 2020, the increase was 1.3%. In the last quarter of the year, economic activity grew by 0.01%. In relation to the same period of the previous year, the increase was 0.26%. The result for the 2021 IBC-Br is in line with what was expected by the market and the federal government. Forecasts from the Boletim Focus, a survey carried out by the Central Bank with more than a hundred institutions, pointed to an advance of 4.5% of GDP last year. For 2022, analysts expect a rise of 0.3% amid the advance of interest rates by the BC, which makes the performance of activities difficult, and the volatility generated by the electoral cycle. The forecasts are contested by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who projects growth of around 2%.

Understand the difference between the IBC-Br and the official value of GDP

The IBC-Br is seen by analysts as an antecedent of GDP, even though the methodology used by the Central Bank (BC) be different from the one employed by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), responsible for publicizing the national economic activity every three months. While the BC analysis considers variables from the service, industry and agribusiness sectors, the IBGE result is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country.