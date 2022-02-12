Prosecutor forgets microphone on and calls lawyers ‘shit’ in session

posted on 02/11/2022 15:33



Situation surprised the other lawyers – (credit: Reproduction / Portal Migalhas)

On February 8, during a virtual session in the judicial process of the 3rd Criminal Court of Guarapuava, in Paraná, a state prosecutor did not realize that her microphone was on when she called the defense lawyers “shit”.

The speech came shortly after an argument between Dunia Serpa Rampazzo and the other lawyers. “Lawyers (sic) are shit these lawyers,” she says. Quickly, those present manifest themselves to the judge, one of them also emphasizes that “they need to inform the OAB”. After the requests, the magistrate says that the speech was recorded in the session.

Check out the moment, released by the portal crumbs:

The lawyer’s speech was harshly criticized by judicial entities. In a statement of rejection, the OAB de Guarapuava says that the attitude caused perplexity in the local legal community. “The Order of Lawyers of Brazil, Subsection of Guarapuava, will adopt the necessary measures so that, with due legal process and with ample defense, the rigorous investigation of the conduct of the aforementioned representative of the respectable Public Ministry of Paraná takes place”, reads an excerpt.

