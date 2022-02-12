Protests by truck drivers in Canada against vaccine passport lead to state of emergency: understand | World

The protests against Covid-19 restrictions led by truck drivers in Canada have lasted for two weeks and start to cause important changes, such as the declaration this Friday (11) of a state of emergency in the province of Ontario, where the capital of the country is located. , Ottawa.

On Friday night, a judge in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ordered the unblocking of the Ambassador Bridge, a major avenue for US-Canada trade. The injunction was granted in a lawsuit filed by the City of Windsor and the local auto parts manufacturers association. The parties argued that they were losing up to $39 million (R$205 million) a day because of the lockdowns.

The demonstrations began at the end of last month in the center of the capital, where around 400 trucks remain.

Although about 90% of the 120,000 truck drivers who cross Canada’s borders are already vaccinated, the drivers’ demonstration, called the “Freedom Train”, has grown beyond the call to end the requirement for a vaccination passport specifically at the borders. . Many call for an end to the need to show this document across the country.

The vaccine passport was introduced by the government on 15 January. The rule requires unvaccinated Canadian truckers to be quarantined as soon as they cross the border back home.

A blow to the battered auto industry

Two of the world’s biggest automakers, Ford and Toyota, say production is being disrupted by the protests. According to its representatives, the factories have been forced to close because car parts are being held up at two US border points.

Across the border, General Motors said it was forced to cancel two production shifts at a plant in Michigan, where it makes sport utility vehicles.

The shutdowns are another blow to the auto industry, which was already facing a global shortage of semiconductor chips due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

2 of 3 Protests led by truck drivers in Canada have lasted two weeks – Photo: Reuters/Blair Gable The protests led by truck drivers in Canada have lasted two weeks – Photo: Reuters/Blair Gable

According to Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, blocking crucial infrastructure is “illegal” and protesters could face up to a year in prison and $100,000 in fines.

At a press conference on Friday, Ford said the order would apply to anyone preventing the movement of goods, people and services along international border crossings, airports, ports and major highways.

The province will also provide additional authority so that the personal and business licenses of protesters who do not comply can be revoked. “There will be consequences, and they will be severe,” he said.

On Thursday, the US Secretaries of Homeland Security and Transportation “encouraged our Canadian colleagues to use federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border and offering the full support of our Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation,” according to a White House official.

Like many countries, Canada is dealing with rising inflation and a supply chain already strained by the pandemic, labor shortages and weather conditions.

Prices are on the rise, including for food and gasoline. Finding some products on supermarket shelves is also getting increasingly difficult – and Canada’s economy relies heavily on the men and women who drive the vast majority of food and goods consumed in the country across the border.

3 out of 3 Thousands of protesters have joined drivers in recent days — Photo: Reuters/Patrick Doyle Thousands of protesters have joined drivers in recent days – Photo: Reuters/Patrick Doyle

Thousands of protesters joined drivers in the center of the capital. The movement also received support from some conservative politicians.

According to local police, authorities began investigations after several incidents were reported, including the appearance of swastika flags and images of a woman dancing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument that honors Canadian fighters who participated in wars in the United States. past.

Images on social media and released by the press show the long lines of trucks cheered by people gathered on the roads and viaducts, often waving Canadian flags and signs criticizing the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

The truckers solicited donations from supporters raised more than $8 million through the online platform GiveSendGo after being kicked out of GoFundMe for allegedly violating their harassment policy. However, an Ontario court barred protesters from accessing online donations.

Trudeau, for his part, declared on Friday that it was “time” for the protesters to “go home”.

“If you are joining the protests because you are tired of Covid, you need to understand that you are breaking the laws. The consequences are getting more and more severe,” said the prime minister. “You don’t want to end up losing your license, ending up with a criminal case, which will impact your job, your livelihood, your ability to go abroad, including the United States.”

The Liberal party leader added: “We are far from needing to call in the military, although of course we must be ready for any eventuality.”