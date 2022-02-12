Province of Canada Declares State of Emergency to Resolve Problems With Truck Drivers | World

The province of Ontario, Canada, declared a state of emergency on Friday amid ongoing truck driver protests against Covid-related demands, Governor Doug Ford told reporters.

“I will convene a meeting with other legal authorities to urgently issue orders that will make it clear that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure,” Ford said at a press conference.

Ford also promised further legal action against the protesters, including fines and possible imprisonment for failing to comply with government orders.

Understanding the truck drivers crisis in Canada

Trade associations warn of losses from U.S.-Canada truck driver protest

The Ontario government managed to judicially prevent funding to the convoy protesters on Thursday. An order prohibits anyone from using the millions of dollars raised through the GiveSendGo platform.

Group of protesters protest in the streets of Ottawa, capital of Canada.

One of the authorities’ concerns is that the demonstrations will advance and gain more space in other parts of the country.

A group of truck drivers has been meeting for days in the capital of Canada and is demanding the end of restrictions imposed in the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Truckers protest in Canada: understand in 3 points

The self-titled “Freedom Train”, with hundreds of drivers and supportersbegan to demonstrate at the end of January against the requirement for a vaccination passport to cross the country.

Workers frequently cross the border with the United States, and the presentation of the document is mandatory both to enter and to leave.

The main bridge connecting the United States and Canada is blocked by protesters

Recently, the Ambassador Bridge, the most important link between the US and Canada, was blocked by protesters.

Two of the world’s biggest automakers, Ford and Toyota, say production is being disrupted by the protests.

According to its representatives, the factories have been forced to close because car parts are being held up at two US border points. It is estimated that trade disruption is costing US$300 million (approximately R$1.5 billion) a day.

foreign interference

The Canadian government has repudiated the support that members of the US Republican Party have been offering to protesters in Ottawa.