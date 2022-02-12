Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and has already communicated to the Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. The decision had already been communicated to the Armed Forces. The information was released by the American public network PBS News.

This is the most tense moment in the dispute between the two countries. The imbroglio began with the Russian government’s demand that the West guarantee that Ukraine will not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a 30-nation alliance led by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees this possible accession as a threat to its security. The ties between Russia, Belarus and Ukraine have existed since before the creation of the Soviet Union (1922-1991).

The White House said it had information that Putin would invade Ukraine before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled to end on February 20.

“We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Over the past few weeks, Putin has met with leaders from several countries, including France and the United Kingdom, in an attempt to find a solution to the dilemma. Attempts were frustrated.

On Friday, NATO warned that Europe faced a “dangerous moment” as Russia began a second day of major military exercises near Ukraine’s borders.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden urged US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. In addition, he issued some warnings for the tension between the country and Russia.

The fear of the leader of the world’s greatest power is that things “get out of control quickly” due to the threat of a Russian invasion.

“American citizens should leave now. Things can speed up quickly,” Biden declared during an interview with NBC News, taped Thursday (2/10).

In addition to the United States, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea have asked their citizens to leave Ukraine quickly.