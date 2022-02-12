Qatar loses more orders, now for the A350-1000 plane, in the dispute with Airbus

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 – Image: Pedant01 / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways remains intense as the planemaker cancels more aircraft from the Arab carrier, amid tensions over paint problems on the company’s A350 jets.

On Tuesday, February 8, data published by Airbus showed that it revoked two Qatari A350-1000s after the company failed to withdraw aircraft that were made ready for delivery.

The news was reported by Reuters and later confirmed by Airbus, which said it had “notified Qatar for not receiving 2 deliveries”.

“We confirm that we have terminated 2 A350 delivery positions with Qatar Airways in full compliance with our rights. In this unprecedented situation, this decision came as a last resort and followed many unsuccessful attempts to find mutually beneficial solutions,” an Airbus spokesperson said.

The company is a long-time Airbus customer, having been the launch airline for the A350-1000, but surface paint problems destroyed the relationship, Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker said in December.





According to Qatar, the livery poses a safety threat, and its aviation regulator has instructed it to suspend the jets until Airbus has conducted a full root cause analysis, which the airline says the plane maker has yet to do. did not.

Despite Qatar’s allegations, Airbus said it had provided necessary guidance to its customers and operators for the continued operations of the affected jets.

Furthermore, Airbus has made it clear that the surface paint problems are simply “cosmetic” and not a safety concern. “This customer’s attempt to misrepresent this specific topic as an airworthiness issue poses a threat to international protocols on safety issues,” the manufacturer said in a December statement.

According to Airbus, its assessment was supported by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Meanwhile, Reuters reported that six airlines, including Finnair, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines and Air France, noticed degraded paintwork on their A350s but did not ground the jets.

The news comes just over two weeks after the plane maker canceled Qatar’s order for 50 A321neo aircraft, prompted by the lawsuit the airline filed against Airbus in a London High Court for $618 million after it ground 21 of their A350.

Shortly after the order was withdrawn, Qatar announced the purchase of up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 passenger aircraft and 34 of Boeing’s new 777-8X freighter, with an option to purchase 16 more, making the airline the launch customer for the new freighter jet from the American manufacturer.



