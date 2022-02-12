Razer is giving away 300,000 free Game Pass codes; see how to win

Promotion is only valid for new Xbox Game Pass members

THE Razer it’s the Xbox are promoting a code distribution offer from a free month to Xbox Game Pass at the PRAÇA. According to the announcement, 300,000 codes will be distributed between February 9 and March 2, 2022.

To participate, follow the steps below.

Download Razer Cortex You will then need to register a Razer IDif you don’t already have one. In Razer Cortex, you must claim the code by going to “offers” and “Prize draw” With the code, you can redeem through microsoft.com/redeem, until April 3, 2022

Important!

It is important to note that the codes are being distributed in six 4-hour intervals available every day. That is, it is necessary to do the process while the rescue time is active. You can check an active time schedule on the Razer Game Deals website. The next time for this Friday (11) is 19 pm.

The promotion is valid only for new Xbox Game Pass members and codes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. At each time window, 10,000 codes are distributed. You will need to register a credit card to be able to redeem.

If you manage to redeem, stay tuned, because at the end of the promotional period, the monthly fee will normally be charged for the continuity of the service. If you do not want to renew your subscription, you can cancel the service and therefore no amount will be charged after the end of the free period.



Game Pass for PC

With Xbox Game Pass, you can access a library of over 100 PC games, including several games in their release dates. For more information, access the promotion website through this link. Good luck!

Via: MeuXbox Source: Razer