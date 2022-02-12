resources in testing phase

Android 12 hasn’t even arrived for most phones yet, but Android 13 is already coming out of the oven. A test version was made available by Google on Thursday (10) for developers, bringing news to the most used phone operating system in the world.

Among the new features are more confidentiality features in photo sharing, options for custom icon design, and activation of the flashlight with two taps on the back of the phone. It is estimated that the official release of the update will be after July 2022.

The beta version of Android 13 is accessible for select phones, and is recommended for people who are not afraid of the potential bugs and glitches of an update still in development. But it’s a way to stay within the new features that Google is planning for the final version.

Check out the main updates for Android 13 in beta below.

Two taps to activate the flashlight

“Quick taps” features are no longer new to the system. Now, with Android 13, you can go to “Settings > System > Gestures” to enable the two taps on the back of your phone to turn on the flashlight.

In the trial version, called Android 13 DP1, the title for the function is “Quick tap to start actions”. The iPhone has had a similar function since iOS 14.

image sharing

When you are going to share photos stored on your device, there will be a kind of layer of protection to not allow full access to your folder. Images shared locally or in the cloud will be restricted to your selection.

Phones with Android 11 and newer versions, and devices with Android Go (lighter version for cheaper phones) will also have this new protection related to the photo picker.

Icons with greater customization

In Android 13, you can modify the look of app icons so that they match the rest of the screen’s color palette. That is, the icons will have the “face” of your Android’s interface.

However, the first phones that will receive this update will be Google’s Pixel line, which are not sold in Brazil.

Updates via Google Play

Google’s intention is to keep devices, even with different versions of Android, equally up to date with new features. Therefore, Android 13 expands the possibility of system updates via Google Play, the mobile app store.

With this, the photo picker feature, for example, can be delivered to older phones, which do not support Android 13, in a Google Play update. The same goes for other system resources.

Quick Settings and language selection

The quick settings screen — that row of functions, like wi-fi and Bluetooth, that appears when you swipe the screen from top to bottom — also has more customization options in Android 13. You’ll be able to include apps that support the feature there. with just one touch.

In addition, when configuring applications, a message to select the preferred language will appear, if this functionality is activated in the settings.

Large screen will have optimization

Foldable devices, Chromebooks, tablets and other devices with large screens will have improved support since the early release of Android 13. Google’s plans include achieving stability for these devices in June 2022.