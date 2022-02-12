Review: The King of Fighters XV excites with improvements and renowned cast | Fighting games

The King of Fighters XV (KOF XV) is the sequel to SNK’s popular fighting game franchise that marked the arcade generation in the 90s. Launching on February 17th, the game seeks to correct all the problems of its controversial predecessor. , especially in aspects of gameplay, graphics and online connectivity. All this is combined with robust content for enthusiasts and a cast that is among the most flashy in the series’ history.

THE TechTudo was able to test The King of Fighters XV and has more details about the title below. It is worth remembering that it is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) for the price of R$ 299.90 in its simplest edition, while the PC version costs R$ 157.99 and for Xbox Series X/sat R$ 319.99.

For those unfamiliar with The King of Fighters, the dynamics of the matches take place between trios. With each release, there are always high expectations around which characters form teams, in addition to their roles in the plot. That said, the Story Mode follows the formula of a traditional Arcade Mode, allowing for resets with each of the official trios. There are also intermediate scenes that give context to the main plot, but without much depth.

This time, the premise is not much different: after the events of The King of Fighters 14, Antonov announced his departure from the tournament organization and a mysterious new sponsor named Anastasia took over the competition. Two trios are at the center of the events of this new edition: the Team of Heroes, composed by the protagonists Shun’Ei, Meitenkun and Benimaru; and Team dos Rivals, which features veteran Heidern and newcomers Isla and Dolores.

In other words, don’t expect a very elaborate campaign like in Mortal Kombat 11 or Injustice 2. Here, SNK targets the most nostalgic fans who want to spend hours until they release all the endings of the 13 available trios. An interesting detail is that special openings are shown depending on the characters that are about to face each other, revealing more about their relationships.

With the exception of the main teams, the story lacks dynamism and is far from the “breaking expectations” that SNK has hyped so much over the last year. There are even moments when we face the same trio that we are using, causing a certain strangeness.

It’s also a shame that the endings follow the line of KOF 14 and aren’t animated. SNK missed the opportunity to expand on Masami Obari’s work to give more interesting submissions. The animator, known for his involvement in the Fatal Fury animations in the 1990s, created a high-quality anime opening for the new game.

Apex of the franchise in gameplay

There’s no doubt that The King of Fighters XV brings the most fun and interesting gameplay in the series. The structure of its predecessor is still there, but now players have more freedom to spend bars and use Ex versions of their specials whenever they want, which gives more room for combo creation.

In addition, there was the addition of a mechanic called Shatter Strike which can further heat up disputes. She is able to absorb an opponent’s blow to deliver a counterattack at the cost of a slash, opening up space to deal a lot of damage. This move can be performed even in the middle of combos, allowing for unusual combinations.

Despite this, SNK goes against games like Guilty Gear Strive and DNF Duel, which seek to incorporate more accessible commands to attract new players. Several inputs classics are back and require total precision for the punches to come out correctly — there is no “tolerance” to execute the move. As the pace of the matches is quite fast, it is common to get frustrated because the inputs didn’t come out as cleanly as possible.

Higher quality visuals

SNK learned a lot from Samurai Shodown and proved that it can deliver better quality graphics with The King of Fighters XV. All models have been updated to give greater visual fidelity to the characters and the result is quite satisfying, both to play and to watch.

However, there is also plenty of room for improvement. It is notable that some fighters have a better finish than others, especially new figures such as Isla and Dolores or characters who make their first appearance in 3D — as is the case with Ash Crimson, Elizabeth, Chizuru and Team Orochi.

This is also reflected in the animations. Virtually every move was recycled from The King of Fighters 14, which was heavily criticized at the time of its 2016 release. While resource repurposing is common in game development, it’s disappointing that even several of the more powerful specials, called Climax , are identical to the previous game.

On the other hand, the audio is very good, especially its soundtrack. SNK has always stood out for the themes of its characters and this is no different in The King of Fighters XV. Enthusiasts have even more reason to celebrate because the game compiles over 300 songs from the franchise’s history, which can be set up into playlists to play during matches.

Another highlight of The King of Fighters XV is its roster of fighters. Several long-forgotten faces from the series are back, most notably Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Chizuru and Krohnen – formerly known as K9999. This makes its cast one of the most flashy in franchise history.

Below, you can check out the full list of teams in the base squad:

team hero : Shun’Ei, Meitenkun and Benimaru;

: Shun’Ei, Meitenkun and Benimaru; Team Rival : Isla, Dolores and Heidern;

: Isla, Dolores and Heidern; Team Sacred Treasures : Kyo, Iori and Chizuru;

: Kyo, Iori and Chizuru; Team Fatal Fury : Terry, Andy and Joe Higashi;

: Terry, Andy and Joe Higashi; Team Art of Fighting : Ryo, Robert and King;

: Ryo, Robert and King; Team Orochi : Yashiro, Shermie and Chris;

: Yashiro, Shermie and Chris; team super heroine : Athena, Mai Shiranui and Yuri;

: Athena, Mai Shiranui and Yuri; Team Ikari : Leona, Ralph and Clark;

: Leona, Ralph and Clark; Team GAW : Antonov, Ramon and King of Dinosaurs;

: Antonov, Ramon and King of Dinosaurs; Team Secret Agent : Blue Mary, Vanessa and Luong;

: Blue Mary, Vanessa and Luong; Team K’ : K’, Maxima and Whip;

: K’, Maxima and Whip; Team Ash : Ash Crimson, Elizabeth and Kukri;

: Ash Crimson, Elizabeth and Kukri; Team Krohnen: Krohnen, Kula Diamond and Angél.

It is worth remembering that SNK has plans to add more characters in the course of 2022. At least four teams are already confirmed by the producer, with two having their identities revealed. The first will be Team Garou, consisting of Rock Howard, Gato and B. Jenet, to be released sometime in March. The second, scheduled for May, will be Team South Town, with classic figures such as Geese Howard, Billy Kane and Yamazaki.

It’s impossible not to notice some absences, like Kim, Shingo, Saisyu and Goro Daimon. There are still chances that they will be released at some point in the future, so it remains only to wait and hope.

Rollback netcode is accurate

A good online experience is essential for fighting games to be able to foster their communities, especially in times of a pandemic. The King of Fighters XV fortunately features rollback netcode to ensure matches are responsive, dispensing with the button lag that is common in delay netcode.

This means that players have a wider range of possible opponents for ranked, casual or in rooms with friends. The experience with the two beta periods last year was already quite positive and the good impression prevails in our tests with the full version.

This is particularly important given that KOF XV again features a mode where up to six players can play together, each controlling one trio figure at a time. There is also the so-called Recruit Mode, in which players select one fighter at a time, alternating between themselves and without being able to make repeated choices.

It’s just a shame that crossplay isn’t a reality yet. The community will once again be split across platforms, with the exception of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that share the same systems.

The King of Fighters XV is the best game in the franchise in many years and shows a constantly evolving SNK. Although it’s still not a “break of expectations” as the slogan suggests, the release delivers dynamic and fun gameplay, in addition to fixing the main problems of its predecessor, such as graphics and online mode. The Brazilian Portuguese localization is also a big highlight for Brazilian fans.

Unfortunately, some opportunities were also missed, especially with regard to Story Mode. Despite the strong cast, the plot fails to leave a mark on the player and has a forgettable outcome. Closings with semi-static images also give the feeling that resets are not as rewarding as they should be.