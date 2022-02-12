Risk aversion predominates on speculation of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine By Investing.com



Updated at 4:39 pm

By Jessica Bahia Melo, Ana Beatriz Bartolo and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – After the tension of recent weeks and military exercises, Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine at any time. According to information from the American public network PBS News, the Armed Forces have already been informed of the decision to invade, which would take place next week in the midst of the Beijing Winter Olympics. On the other hand, NATO has also expressed itself – the organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said that there is a chance of armed conflict in Europe.

The UK, US, Japan, Netherlands and South Korea have asked their citizens to leave the European country that is about to be invaded. The situation shook the markets during the afternoon of this Friday (11).

At 4:16 pm, the retreats 2.13%, while and falls 1.08% and 1.35%. Safe-haven assets strengthened, such as . Gold metal futures for April advanced 0.97% at $1,855.05, while it edged up 1.48% at $1,853.84. Prices fell to 1.5181%, while losses accelerated to 1.961%.

The escalation of tension affects the price of commodities, among which, with an increase of 3.61% to US$ 798.80, as the two countries are major producers of the grain. As well as affect the price of energy commodities, due to Russia being one of the three largest producers in the world and Ukraine being a crossing point for pipelines that supply Europe with Russian gas.

The is up 3.18% at $94.32, while the is up 3.6% at $93.05. Futures rose 1.57% to US$ 4.021 a m3.

The situation is no different in Brazil. The lowered its high to 0.19% at 113,547 points, while the is trading at BRL 5.23, down 0.38%, far from the lows of BRL 5.1810.