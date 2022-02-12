Rockstar shares information about the Grand Theft Auto franchise

Raju Singh 2022-02-12

Rockstar Games has published on its main page several news about Gran Theft Auto. Among the news is an update on the anticipated GTA 6 and its release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of GTA V.

What is the status of Grand Theft Auto 6?

The launch of a sequel to the franchise was never a matter of ”if”, but of ”when”. For a long time, it was reiterated, through many leaks, that it would have a sequel. In early 2020, Rockstar announced that it was developing the game. The status is still in development, however, the producer has detailed that it will share more information about the game soon.
Although we don’t have a release date, leaked information shows that the game would be released in 2023-2024, who knows 2025.

What’s New for Grand Theft Auto Online?

One of the novelties is the Shorts Trips or missions for two players that will be available after the completion of the campaign. However, users will be able to access these levels without having to complete the main missions of Dre’s Contract, which introduced Franklin Clinton on December 15th.

When will GTA 5 be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series?

The Ps5 and Xbox Series X/S version will be available on March 15th, as announced by Rockstar Games in The Future of Gaming.
This version will allow the user to play with both titles in 4k and 60 fps. It will also improve models and textures, as well as mentioning the option to enable HDR and loading fields.
After its debut, users will be able to download the updated version of GTA online for free.

