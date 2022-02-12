Rogério Skylab interview on Flow went viral after dismissal

A statement by singer Rogério Skylab during his participation in the Flow Podcast, in January 2020, went viral on social media after presenter Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, made a statement about Nazism on the program.

The youtuber defended the existence of a Nazi party recognized by law in Brazil, also indicating that “people have the right to be idiots”.

See below the excerpt from Skylab’s interview that ran on social media this week, after the youtuber’s statement on Flow:

A year ago, Rogério Skylab warned of Monark’s lack of commitment to the microphone. “This isn’t a tavern, there’s a crowd watching.” Flow would become one of the most wealthy in Brazil, and one of the most problematic as well. pic.twitter.com/HJYssStbRD — Felipe Azevedo (@felipecoazz) February 8, 2022

During the dialogue with Monark and Igor Coelho, who pointed out to be a “relaxed chat” in the studio, the actor and composer also highlighted in the interview carried out more than two years ago that the program is not just an informal conversation.

He recalled that the duo needed to have “responsibility” in relation to what was said on the podcast.

It’s not a tavern. There’s a crowd watching out there, man. Whether you like it or not, graduated or not, this is a fucking journalistic show. Is it a free conversation? Yes, but it’s journalistic. Fuck it, there’s a crowd watching. Everything that is said here has a responsibility.

Rogério Skylab

The singer returned to participate in the podcast in August 2021. The video of the first interview given by Skylab to the program was remembered in publications on Twitter after Monark’s resignation, announced last Tuesday (8). The youtuber is also no longer part of the society that manages Flow Studios.

how well this video from Skylab has aged about communication responsibility in the face of Monark and igor3k.

“this is not a tavern. there’s a crowd outside watching. you need to be responsible” pic.twitter.com/JKQc1DB2bP — faith. ? (@felipepuu) February 9, 2022

in the end

over the ruler

Skylab was right all along — juvi – A MAN’S BUTTLE IS OUT look at the fixed one (@eujuliovictor) February 8, 2022

skylab here wasn’t just a friend, it was GANDALF gave all the way to the stones via wisdom, with the necessary harshness the injured kids refused to listen and monark got what he had been sowing for a long time https://t.co/OIe7cb31rS — dude (@That_Dude) February 8, 2022

The audience highlighted that the singer’s statements served as a “warning” to the presenter. “Skylab was right all along,” recalled one of the people who shared the content on the social network.

Today, the Flow Podcast communicated internal changes in an open letter to the public and said it is “collaborating with authorities” following Monark’s remarks.

the case

The defense of the existence of a Nazi party within the law by Monark was made during a live broadcast, last Monday (7), in which federal deputies Kim Kataguiri (Podemos) and Tabata Amaral (PSB) were interviewed.

“The radical left has much more space than the radical right, in my opinion. Both had to have space, in my opinion.” […] I think the Nazi had to have the Nazi party recognized by law,” said the presenter.

He was rebutted by Tabata shortly after the declaration, but he insisted on the argument by questioning the parliamentarian. “Don’t people have the right to be idiots?” he asked.

The negative repercussion of the statement made the Flow Podcast lose sponsors and, as a consequence, the podcaster was disconnected from the project. Igor Coelho – presenter and partner of the project – confirmed live that he bought the presenter’s share in society.

It is not today that Monark causes controversy for a reprehensible conduct. Last year, he asked on Twitter if “having a racist opinion is a crime” and even compared homophobia to the individual’s choice to drink a soda.

The Flow advisory informed the splash that the only partners now are Igor Rodrigues Coelho and Gianluca Santana Eugenio.