Russia asks Bolsonaro to do 5 tests for covid before meeting with Putin

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia asks Bolsonaro to do 5 tests for covid before meeting with Putin 9 Views

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Jair Bolsonaro

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Bolsonaro says he has not been vaccinated against covid-19

The Russian government has asked President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his entourage to undergo strict health control to get closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official trip to Moscow, scheduled for next week.

According to the guidelines sent by the Kremlin to the Brazilian government, to which BBC News Brasil had access, Bolsonaro and the members of the entourage who will approach Putin would have to undergo tests of up to five PCR-type tests for the detection of covid-19.

One of them would be made between three and four hours before the meeting with the Russian president. Sought after, neither the Itamaraty nor the Palácio do Planalto responded whether Bolsonaro will comply with the request.

The requirement of at least five PCR-type tests for members of the entourage who will meet with Putin was sent by the Russian government in early February, when the authorities of the two countries worked out the details of the visit.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Mother warns of ‘invisible’ danger at home after losing 1-year-old son

A simple prank at home ended in tragedy in the city of Manchester, England, on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved