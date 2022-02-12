Russia does not accept collective Western response on security issues

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Minister Sergey Lavrov sent the questions individually to 37 different countries.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Russian foreign affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that the country cannot accept a collective response from the West to its proposals on security and expects an individual debate with the nations. “We cannot accept a collective response. We are waiting for a detailed answer to each question we asked each of the recipients,” Zakharova said in a statement. According to her, the documents received by Russia lack a reaction from the West to some “direct” questions that were asked. Zakharova said the questions were sent by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to 37 countries in the Europe and North America. In them, the minister said he expected a detailed response from each of the recipients. “Instead, Jens Stoltenberg and Josep Borrell write to us, to whom we have not addressed ourselves,” said Zakharova, referring to the secretary general of the nato and the High Representative of European Union for External Affairs, respectively. For the ministry’s spokeswoman, this can be interpreted as “a lack of respect” to the country’s requests. Borrell, for his part, said the letter was drafted after a “unanimous decision” by 27 nations would be a consensual response to the message written by Lavrov.

