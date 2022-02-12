Russia says it intercepted US submarine near the country’s far eastern coast | World

Russia’s military said on Saturday that it had intercepted a US submarine near an island in the country’s far east, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

According to the military, the vessel ignored a warning given by the Russian Navy that it said it had used “appropriate means” for expulsion.

Until the last update of this report, there is no further explanation on what would be the appropriate means.

The incident was recorded in Russia’s far east, in the Pacific Ocean, far from Ukraine, where eyes are currently turned amid an escalation of tensions on the border.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has summoned the US military attaché in the region to discuss what he claims is a violation of Russian waters, Russian news agency RIA reported.

According to Russian authorities, the submarine was detected near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific while the military carried out naval exercises.

The US did not comment, until the last update of this report, about the presence of its vessels in this Russian region in the far east of the country, close to Japan.

This Saturday, Russia began military exercises on several fronts, but attention was focused on the Black Sea, which borders Ukraine, and where 30 Russian vessels were mobilized.

