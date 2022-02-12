Russia vs Ukraine: See where Moscow has troops and allies | World

Russia has been deploying around 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border for military exercises in recent weeks.
The move has heightened tension in the region, and the West says it believes there is a risk of a Russian invasion of the neighboring nation “at any moment”.
Russia denies any interest in invading Ukraine. The country, however, is practically surrounded by Russian military might.
Video footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on February 2, 2022 shows Russian soldiers participating in military training at Yurginsky, in Russia’s Kemerovo region.
Eastern Ukraine is not the only gateway the Russians could use during an invasion. See in this report other possible fronts for military action:
Belarus, an ally of Russia, also borders northern Ukraine – and at a relatively close distance to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
Battalions of Russian soldiers, jets and anti-missile systems are in Belarus for military exercises on the Ukrainian border.
In addition, there are actions close to the borders with Poland and Lithuania, countries that are part of the Western military alliance, NATO.
Russian war vehicle in a military exercise held in Belarus on Friday (11) – Photo: Russian Defense Ministry/Via Reuters
In western Ukraine is Transnistria, an autonomous region of Moldova that could cause problems.
The territory is aligned with Russia and has around 1,500 Russian troops within its area of control.
In a 2006 referendum, the region reiterated its willingness to secede and also supported eventual annexation to Russia – nearly half of the region’s population is ethnic Russian.
In southern Ukraine is the Crimean peninsula that was invaded and annexed by the Russians in 2014.
The strategic region that guarantees Russia’s access to the Black Sea. There, Russia is also preparing military exercises with about 30 warships.
Pressure can also come from within the country – two areas in Ukraine itself are occupied by rebel forces allied with Russia: Donetsk and Lugansk.
The two territories are in the Dombas region and, currently, there are around 30,000 military personnel in the area.