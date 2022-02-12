Russia vs Ukraine: the unfolding of the crisis and the White House’s warning about a possible invasion

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia vs Ukraine: the unfolding of the crisis and the White House’s warning about a possible invasion 2 Views

Ukrainian soldier near the city of Svitlodarsk

Credit, Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

photo caption,

Ukrainian soldier near the city of Svitlodarsk

Several countries have started issuing warnings for their citizens to leave Ukraine in the face of an imminent Russian invasion.

The British Foreign Office said all UK citizens “must leave now while commercial means are still available”.

In the early evening, the Foreign Ministry issued a note stating that “there is no security recommendation against staying in Ukraine” for Brazilians.

“The Embassy (of Brazil in Kiev) reiterates that Brazilian citizens must remain alert and always updated through reliable local and international sources,” the text adds.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

With Russian invasion imminent, US bolsters support for Ukraine, pledges sanctions

posted on 02/11/2022 22:07 Soldiers of the Ukrainian Military Forces use tanks, self-propelled guns and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved