Russia vs Ukraine: the unfolding of the crisis and the White House’s warning about a possible invasion

11 February 2022 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, Anadolu Agency/Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian soldier near the city of Svitlodarsk

Several countries have started issuing warnings for their citizens to leave Ukraine in the face of an imminent Russian invasion.

The British Foreign Office said all UK citizens “must leave now while commercial means are still available”.

In the early evening, the Foreign Ministry issued a note stating that “there is no security recommendation against staying in Ukraine” for Brazilians.

“The Embassy (of Brazil in Kiev) reiterates that Brazilian citizens must remain alert and always updated through reliable local and international sources,” the text adds.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc was “united and prepared for any scenario”, while the US warned that Russia could strike “at any moment”.

Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine, despite assembling more than 100,000 troops near the border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said new Russian forces had reached the border in what he described as “very worrying signs of an escalation”.

“We’re in the window where an invasion can start at any time, and to be clear, that includes happening during the Winter Olympics. [que terminam em 20 de fevereiro]”, said Blinken.

Moscow has just begun extensive military exercises with Belarus, and Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking its access to the sea.

The Kremlin says it wants to impose “red lines” to ensure that Ukrainians do not join NATO.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russian forces were “in a position to mount a major military action at any time” and urged US citizens in Ukraine to “get out as soon as possible”.

The comments and the tone of urgency in the warnings are seen as a clear escalation in the conflict.

“Obviously, we cannot predict the future, we don’t know exactly what will happen. But the risk is great enough and the threat is immediate, so that [sair] be prudent,” Sullivan added.

President Biden said he would not send troops to rescue any citizens stranded in the event of a Russian action.

Among other countries asking citizens to leave are the Netherlands, Japan and South Korea. In its warning, Latvia cited “a serious security threat posed by Russia.”

Credit, SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian soldiers receive weapons sent by the US

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway to defuse the current crisis.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace warned his Russian correspondent that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have “tragic consequences” for both countries. But Sergei Shogiu responded that the rising military tensions in Europe “are not our fault”.

tension for years

The current tensions come eight years after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in southern Ukraine. Since then, Ukraine’s military has been locked in a war with Russian-backed rebels in eastern areas near Russia’s borders.

Moscow says it cannot accept that Ukraine – a former Soviet republic with deep social and cultural ties to Russia – could one day join NATO’s western defense alliance and has demanded that this be dropped.

Russia has supported a bloody armed rebellion in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine since 2014. Some 14,000 people – including many civilians – have died in fighting since then.

There is a possibility that a renewed focus on the Minsk accords – which sought to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine – could be used as a basis for defusing the current crisis.

