Samsung JetBot AI+ and JetBot+: price, launch, all about

Presented to the world during the CES 2022 technology event in Las Vegas, Samsung’s new JetBot AI+ robot vacuum cleaner went on sale in Brazil this Friday (11). The device, as the name suggests, comes with artificial intelligence features that help with cleaning and even caring for pets.

Sold only on Samsung’s virtual store and on the Fast Shop electronics retail chain, the JetBot AI+ comes with a suggested retail price of R$9,999. In addition to it, Samsung launched another robot vacuum cleaner, the JetBot+, a version without AI functions, which costs R$7,599.

The differential of the more expensive model is a camera with a Lidar sensor, a kind of infrared light radar that helps to map the environment. With it, the robot can create a detailed map of the house and, with the mobile app, you can define which rooms it should clean and which rooms to avoid.

Artificial intelligence comes into play when recognizing objects seen by the camera. According to Samsung, the sensor is capable of recognizing fragile objects and deflecting those that are at least 1 cm tall, “including in areas reserved for pets”.

In other words, the JetBot AI+ manages to dodge dog and cat poop, preventing damage that only those who have seen their robot vacuum cleaner spread waste around the house know how painful it is. But it’s not just when dodging excrement that the robot takes care of pets.

The JetBot AI+ can even live stream the images captured by the camera to the app on the owner’s cell phone, functioning as a security robot, the company says in its statement.

You can even program the device to automatically follow the pets, filming all the animals’ movements. The robot even plays music for them if you want.

JetBot+ Has No AI Capabilities, But It’s Cheaper Image: Disclosure/Samsung

Even without all these AI tricks, the cheapest model, the JetBot+, has the design differential: it is lighter (8.4 kg, against 9.5 kg of its companion), more economical (60 W, against 170 W of the AI+), has more compact dimensions and comes with a dust storage compartment that holds more dirt (300 ml, versus 200 ml for the AI ​​model).

The cheaper model also comes with the Lidar sensor. Both robots come with the Clean Station, a charging base capable of cleaning the vacuum by itself.