Saturday is rainy in BH and the entire state of Minas Gerais – Gerais

The constant rains increase geological risks and put residents of the most affected areas on alert. On Sunday, however, the rain should let up. “Tomorrow, the rain will decrease in the Central Region, but it is still raining. But this more constant rain, starting tomorrow, should start to decrease.”

Be sure to bring an umbrella and umbrella when leaving the house this Saturday (12/2). According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region will have overcast skies with the possibility of rain at any time today. “Saturday will be rainy”, warns meteorologist Claudemir Azevedo.

In the capital, the thermometers registered a minimum of 16.5° at the Cercadinho meteorological station. The maximum should reach 25°C. In the state, the minimum was 13.9°C in Maria da F, and the maximum was 35°C in the North of Minas.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain showers in all regions of Minas. “Tomorrow should reduce this instability for the state of Minas Gerais as a whole, including the Metropolitan Region”.

Alert and historical media

This Saturday, the amount of rain should be between 20mm and 40mm. It is worth mentioning that in the first twelve days of February, the historical average for the month in BH was reached, which was 181.4 millimeters. The forecast confirmed by the Civil Defense, which issued a rain alert of 20 to 40 mm with lightning and wind gusts of 50 km/h this Saturday.

From Sunday, the trend of reduction of this volume, but it should rain again. “In the middle of the week, the rain showers should return, reveals the meteorologist”. Starting tomorrow and Monday, the rain will be concentrated late.