Saúde rejects 4th dose for the entire population after Doria’s announcement – 02/11/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Ministry of Health will not recommend the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine for the general population. The decision was taken this Friday (11) at a meeting of Ctai (Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19).

According to people who followed the discussions, the definition came after the analysis of new data on the epidemiological scenario in Brazil. The understanding is that there is still no scientific data to prove the need for a fourth dose.

The information note will still be published. Further discussions should take place next week.

In the note released last week, Health said that it was still necessary to understand the country’s situation to decide on expanding the use of the fourth dose.

“Before we move towards new indications in the PNO calendar [Plano Nacional de Operacionalizações]it is necessary to understand the epidemiological scenario in greater detail regarding hospitalizations, deaths and infections by Covid-19 among certain age groups and their relationship with vaccination status (vaccinated vs unvaccinated)”, says the technical note.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) said on Wednesday (9) that São Paulo will adopt the new dose against the coronavirus even without approval from Health. .

States and municipalities are not obliged to follow the recommendations of the federal government and can develop their own rules to combat the pandemic, as the STF (Supreme Federal Court) reinforced in a 2020 decision.

This week, the Ministry of Health recommended the application of a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people over 12 years of age. Before, the indication was to reinforce immunization only for adults in this group.

Among people with immunosuppression, for example, those who are undergoing chemotherapy against cancer, have had some type of organ or stem cell transplant, live with HIV/AIDS or undergo hemodialysis.

The booster for teenagers should be done with the Pfizer vaccine, says Saúde.

In a note, the ministry advised that the primary vaccination schedule for this group should be done with three doses — the first, second and the additional dose — with an interval of eight weeks between them. The fourth dose should be taken four months later.

“After completing this regimen, a booster dose is still recommended four months after the third dose (or additional dose). This guidance is already valid for the adult population, over 18 years of age, with a high degree of immunosuppression”, said the Health.

Since December 2021, the ministry has recommended the fourth dose to immunocompromised adults. The manifestation of the portfolio has no power to determine the actions of states and municipalities.