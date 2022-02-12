Scientists detect new planet orbiting closest star to Sun

posted on 2/10/2022 12:17 pm / updated on 2/10/2022 12:32 pm



(credit: ESO/L. CALÇADA)

A team of astronomers has found evidence of a new planet orbiting the star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system, just over four light-years away.

The discovery was published this Thursday (10/2) in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

This is the third planet detected orbiting the star and the lightest ever discovered. It takes five days to complete one revolution around the star.

The exoplanet is a quarter of the mass of Earth and orbits at a distance of about 4 million kilometers from the star, less than a tenth of the distance from Mercury to the Sun, the closest planet to our star.

The star is already known to be home to two other planets: Proxima b, a planet with a mass comparable to that of Earth that orbits the star every 11 days, and Proxima c, which takes five years to orbit the star.



