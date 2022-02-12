Scientists detect new planet orbiting closest star to Sun

Raju Singh 3 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Scientists detect new planet orbiting closest star to Sun 8 Views

posted on 2/10/2022 12:17 pm / updated on 2/10/2022 12:32 pm

(credit: ESO/L. CALÇADA)


(credit: ESO/L. CALÇADA)

A team of astronomers has found evidence of a new planet orbiting the star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system, just over four light-years away.

The discovery was published this Thursday (10/2) in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

This is the third planet detected orbiting the star and the lightest ever discovered. It takes five days to complete one revolution around the star.

The exoplanet is a quarter of the mass of Earth and orbits at a distance of about 4 million kilometers from the star, less than a tenth of the distance from Mercury to the Sun, the closest planet to our star.

The star is already known to be home to two other planets: Proxima b, a planet with a mass comparable to that of Earth that orbits the star every 11 days, and Proxima c, which takes five years to orbit the star.


About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

resources in testing phase

Android 12 hasn’t even arrived for most phones yet, but Android 13 is already coming …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved