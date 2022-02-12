See 2 symptoms of Omicron that may appear before the positive test

With the evolution of Covid-19 variants, the symptoms have also changed. At the beginning of the pandemic, it was common for patients to have shortness of breath, loss of smell and fever; with Ômicron, the signs are more similar to those of a flu, with a runny nose and sneezing.

There are other symptoms, however, that usually go unnoticed or are confused with those of other diseases. They can appear before the most classic symptoms, even before the patient is aware of the fact that he needs to take the exam to diagnose the infection.

The first of these is fatigue: some studies show that 62% of infected patients are tired, and most individuals who have the symptom are women.

The president of the Medical Association of South Africa, Angelique Coetzee, explains that the three most common signs among patients who are in the early stages of Omicron infection are fatigue, muscle pain and headache.

The second is a feeling of dizziness, which can even result in fainting. Research done in Germany shows that some patients have the symptoms, which is not unheard of in viral infections.

Data from countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal indicate that around 4.2% of Covid-19 patients fainted at some point early in the infection. Fainting is more common in people over 60.