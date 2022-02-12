see how the customer division for Claro, Tim and Vivo is by area code

With the sale of Oi, Claro will inherit 15 million customers, Vivo 10.5 million and Tim will have 14.5 million, check it out!

This Wednesday, the 9th, the sale of Oi for R$ 16.5 billion was announced. The company will be shared between three companies in the telecommunications sector: Tim, Vivo and Claro.

This acquisition will comply with determinations to ensure the competition’s commitment to the market. Oi will lease part of the mobile network to other companies. This sale comes after numerous attempts by Oi to remain in the market.

Now, it is important to remember that Oi’s more than 40 million customers will be migrated gradually and according to the line’s area code. There will be a distribution of area codes among the operators, Claro, Tim and Vivo, with Tim having more numbers. check out

Division between operators

It was agreed that Oi Móvel customers residing in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will be assisted by Tim. In Recife (PE), they will be served by Vivo and Belo Horizonte (MG), by Claro.

Here’s how the division between operators will look like:

sure

Area Codes – 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 27, 28, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 71, 74, 77, 79, 87 , 91 and 92.

Tim

Area Codes – 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 32, 51, 53, 54, 55, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 73, 75, 89, 93, 94 , 95, 96, 97 and 99.

Alive

Area Codes – 12, 41, 42, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88 and 98.

How will Oi’s customers be serviced during this migration?

According to Anatel, each operator must contact each customer to advise about the migration and how it will be carried out and until when it will be completed. So, Oi will continue to provide the service to consumers.

What happens if the customer doesn’t want to migrate?

According to the agreement provided for by the agency, customers will not be obliged to accept the division of Oi Móvel. If the user does not agree, he can change to the operator he wants, without any portability cost.

To preserve consumer rights, companies will safely adopt measures. , how to transparently separate contracts that participate in the Oi Combo.

Anatel is prohibiting the automatic transfer and the customer’s contractual obligation if he acquires a new plan. Breach of contracts cannot generate charges.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and subjects related to the world of finance.