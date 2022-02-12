See how to consult Pis/Pasep 2022 and find out who is entitled to the allowance

The release of the 2022 Pis/Pasep salary allowances will continue until March 31 with a deposit of up to a minimum wage, estimated at R$ 1,212, for public and private sector workers. THE PEOPLE explains below how you can make the inquiry, who is entitled, how to withdraw and details the payment schedule. Check out:

How to consult and withdraw the Pis 2022?

Payment of the Social Integration Program (Pis) occurs through Caixa Econômica Federal and can be made by crediting the bank’s current or savings account, depositing into a digital social savings account opened at Caixa Tem, or directly withdrawn. at Caixa ATMs using the citizen’s card.

Beneficiaries can also consult the payment through the digital work card application or through the Caixa call center on 0800 726 0207.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject









How to consult and withdraw Pasep 2022?

Public employees receive the Pasep salary bonus automatically by depositing them in Banco do Brasil accounts. If the deposit is not made, the worker can consult the pending issue on the Banco do Brasil website and request that the transfer be redone, thus being able to choose a bank account at another financial institution.

In addition, consultations are made available to workers by calling 158.

Pis/Pasep 2022: who is entitled to the salary bonus?

The worker with a formal contract who receives up to two minimum wages who has been, for at least five years, enrolled in PIS/Pasep and has worked at least 30 days in the base year of payment. The amount of the benefit varies according to the number of months worked, reaching a maximum of one minimum wage (R$ 1,212) for those who worked the 12 months in the base year of 2020.

Money forgotten in Pis/Pasep in previous years total R$ 208 million; see if you are entitled

In 2022, about 320,000 public and private sector workers will have a second opportunity to withdraw the Pis/Pasep salary bonus for 2019. According to a survey by the Public Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the amounts not withdrawn amount to approximately BRL 208 million.

The withdrawal of forgotten amounts will follow the same order of release of this year’s payment, however, it will only be released from the 31st of March. Those who do not withdraw the money by the deadline will only be able to access the money in the next release cycle, scheduled to take place next year.

About the subject









Payment of Pis is based on the month of the worker’s birthday, while Pasep is released based on the last digit of the worker’s enrollment in the program. THE PEOPLE list below the complete and updated calendar, check it out:

2022 Pis payment schedule

Born in January receive February 8th

Born in February receive February 10th

Born in March receive February 15th

Born in April receive February 17th

Born in May receive February 22

Born in June receive February 24

Born in July receive March 15th

Born in August receive March 17th

Born in September receive March 22

Born in October receive March 24

Born in November receive March 29

People born in December receive March 31st

2022 Pasep payment calendar

Final 0 and 1 receive on February 15th

Final 2 and 3 receive on February 17th

Final 4 receive on February 22

Final 5 receive on February 24

Final 6 receive on March 15th

Final 7 receive on March 17

Final 8 receive on March 22

Final 9 receive on March 24

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags