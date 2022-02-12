See who should declare the Income Tax 2022 – 02/11/2022 – Market

The deadline for submitting the 2022 Income Tax return, referring to the year 2021, should start to be valid from March. The exact day on which the accountability will begin will still be released by the Federal Revenue, but the worker and retiree can already start preparing.

The final rules that oblige the sending of the IR will also be “timely disclosed”, according to the Revenue. However, as there have been no Income Tax updates in recent years, the limit that obliges the taxpayer to declare will probably be the same as in previous years.

Workers, retirees and public servants who received taxable income of more than BRL 28,559.70 in 2021 should be held accountable if there are no changes in the amounts. The declaration must be sent within the deadline stipulated by the tax authorities. Whoever is obliged to declare and misses the final date pays a minimum fine of R$ 165.74, which can reach 20% of the tax due in the year.

“If there is no update of the table, in theory, it will be the same as last year. Not only the same as last year, but [igual a] previous years”, explains Sandro Rodrigues, accounting economist and founder of Attend Assessoria Consultoria e Auditoria S/S.

Income taxable by the Federal Revenue is considered to be the amounts received from salary, retirement and property rental, among others, in addition to the income paid to self-employed workers. In general, anyone who has a monthly income of more than BRL 2,379.97 per month may be required to declare the IR.

In addition to the taxable income limit that obliges taxpayers to declare the IR, there are other rules that oblige the submission of the declaration. Among them are having received exempt, non-taxable or exclusively taxed income above R$ 40 thousand, which includes the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Emprego) and unemployment insurance, for example, having, on 31/ 12/2021, assets and rights of more than BRL 300 thousand and having made a profit from the sale of assets subject to the incidence of IR.

The taxpayer who carried out an operation on the Stock Exchange, moved to Brazil and was here on 12/31/2021, opted for the IR exemption on capital gain (profit) on the sale of residential property whose value was applied to the purchase of another property in the country, within a period of up to 180 days from the sale, and had gross income from rural activities of more than R$ 142,798.50 or wants to compensate for losses in this area will also be subject to presenting the declaration.

how is the delivery

In general, there are two months for the taxpayer to report to the IRS. The term starts in March and ends in April. But in 2020 and 2021, there was an expansion because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the deadline ended on June 30. In 2021, it was until May 31.

The taxpayer can make the declaration on the computer or, if you prefer, through the Income Tax application. There is also the option to send the document through the e-CAC Portal, which is the Federal Revenue Service’s Virtual Service Center. In this case, there are some rules that limit sending.

When disclosing the rules, the Revenue must inform the start and end dates to declare the IR and the means of delivery, in addition to some changes that will be made to facilitate accountability. Year by year, there are news related to filling the IR.

The rendering of accounts to the Revenue through the Income Tax declaration is called annual adjustment, which is when the worker, retiree or server indicates their annual income and expenses. There are expenses that guarantee deduction, such as health, education and dependents, for example, among others, causing the taxpayer to receive a greater refund or pay less tax. These limits and rules will also be released shortly.