Serasa blocks debtors’ cell phones and the Public Ministry reacts

An investigation was opened to identify whether the serasa and the loan bank SuperSim have illegally blocked the cell phones of customers with overdue loan installments. Who investigates the case is the 1st Prosecutor’s Office for Consumer Protection (Prodecon).

According to the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT), which opened the investigation, the conduct violates the General Data Protection Law (GDPR), which regulates the handling of personal information of users and customers by private companies and public bodies.

“The information obtained is that Serasa, when acting as a bank correspondent and granting loans, conditions the service to the use of an application that allows the remote blocking of the consumer’s cell phone. In the event of any default, the device is locked by the company and the customer has access only to emergency calls”, explained the MP.

Based on this premise, the purpose of the investigation is to analyze the functioning of the data blocking application and verify if the mechanisms used for remote interference in private goods are illegal.

The MP declared that the Serasa and SuperSim have 10 days to present a legal authorization from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to block cell phones. Both companies must also present the number and start date of the contracts that establish the use of the device as a guarantee of the credit.

How does blocking work?

According to the MP, there is a complaint that Serasa and SuperSim lend money to customers, including negative ones, and use the cell phone as a guarantee in case of non-compliance with the installments of the agreement.

In this case, the cell phone is blocked remotely, leaving only access to emergency calls available to the debtor. In fact, on both companies’ websites, there is a rule that deals with the possibility of blocking the cell phone in the absence of payment of loans, offered in the range of up to R$ 2,500.

What do Serasa say to SuperSim

In response to the notifications, the credit agency stated:

“Serasa does not act as a banking correspondent in the questioned operation and clarifies that it is not responsible for granting credit, nor for operating applications from other companies that eventually block cell phones. Serasa e-Cred is just a platform (market place) that brings consumers closer to various companies that grant credit in various modalities, such as personal loans and credit cards. The available offers and contracting conditions are the sole responsibility of the credit granting companies, and it is up to the consumer to choose the option that fits their needs.”

And completed:

“The contracting of a loan occurs directly between the consumer and the credit granting company. Therefore, more specific information about the operation can be obtained from the creditor company itself. Finally, Serasa clarifies that it has not yet been notified of the opening of the Public Civil Inquiry and reinforces that it strictly complies with current legislation.”

On the other hand, the SuperSim declares that, so far, it has not received official notification from the MPDFT, but added that its business model has authorization from the respective regulatory bodies, as well as a legal basis in Brazilian legislation.