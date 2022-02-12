Sérgio Camargo publishes criticism of Congolese murdered in Rio – Notícias

The president of the Palmares Foundation for the promotion of Afro-Brazilianness, Sérgio Camargo, posted attacks on a social network on the Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, killed after being beaten in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Camargo, “Moise used to hang around and negotiate with people who are no good. In theory, he was a bum killed by stronger bums. The color of his skin had nothing to do with the brutal murder. The undignified way of life and the context of savagery in which he lived and transited.”









See Sérgio Camargo’s post about Congolese killed in Rio











Camargo’s post generated a series of reactions on social media, many with the hashtag “Fora Camargo”, and there were even those who were willing to represent Moïse Kabagambe’s family in a lawsuit. “Does anyone have contact with the family? Anyone? I’m willing to do the process without charging the family a penny. Anyone?”, said an internet user.





controversy accumulator





Camargo accumulates controversies ahead of the entity’s management. He has been away from activities related to people management since October 11 of last year, accused of moral harassment, discrimination and ideological persecution against the foundation’s employees. The decision is from the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 10th Region, in Brasília.





The TRT states that Sérgio Camargo’s behavior promotes “a true affront to constitutional precepts, especially the competence for managing people and statutory prerogatives” defined in the foundation’s internal regulations.

In one of the investigations against Sérgio Camargo, the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) investigates whether he committed a crime of racism. According to the complaint, the investigated made, in a meeting with assistants, racist statements against all practitioners of religion of African origin.





The organ cites an audio released by the press in which Camargo would have declared that he would not grant benefits to practitioners of religions of African origin. “There won’t be anything for a terreiro in Palmares while I’m in here. Nothing. Zero. Macumbeiro won’t have a cent […].” In addition, at another point in the meeting, he would have referred to the black movement as “cursed scum, who harbor vagabonds”.

The MPF in the DF also received a letter sent by the PFDC (Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights) with a request to open an investigation against Sérgio Camargo not only for racism, but also for administrative improbity.

For Carlos Alberto Vilhena, federal prosecutor for citizen’s rights, Sérgio Camargo’s conduct – in the audio revealed by the press – reveals “possible misuse of power”, as he calls the black movement “cursed scum” and promises to exonerate civil servants who diverge from the its ideological pattern.