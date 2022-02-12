Siena enters the best sellers, Corolla Cross leads among SUVs

Fenabrave revealed the list of best-selling cars for the first ten days of February and there are two big surprises: Fiat Grand Siena and Toyota Corolla Cross. The now retired Siena was in tenth place ahead of so many other cars with good sales volumes. It’s an unprecedented result for him. The Corolla Cross was the best-selling SUV in the country.

In tenth place in the ranking of the first ten days of February, the Fiat Grand Siena is very close to the Chevrolet Onix Plus: the best-selling sedan in the country. It’s the first time he’s made it this high in the top 10 – that’s because he was retired at the turn of the year. Clearance sale? Selling to rental companies? Some adverse effect happened in those first few days.

The Toyota Corolla Cross achieved an unprecedented feat: to be the best-selling SUV in Brazil. It always ranks second among mediums and midway in the full utility rankings. Irony or not, the second best-selling SUV of February, for now, is another medium: the Jeep Compass. VW T-Cross comes right after and no Jeep Renegade here.

With Chevrolet Onix in first place, trying to take its place again, Fiat Strada is right behind. The dispute between these two during the year 2022 will be quite hot if none of the factories close because of the semiconductor crisis. Surprise by the Fiat Mobi in third place, running over the Hyundai HB20.

Best-selling cars in Brazil in February (10 days)

Chevrolet Onix – 2,766 units Fiat Strada – 2,661 units Fiat Mobi – 2,419 units Hyundai HB20 – 2,183 units Fiat Argo – 2,179 units Toyota Corolla Cross – 1,830 units Chevrolet Onix Plus – 1,746 units Jeep Compass – 1,705 units Volkswagen T-Cross – 1,696 units Fiat Grand Siena – 1,672 units

>>Corolla Cross Hybrid: Corolla Comfort, Kwid Consumption | Assessment

>>Toyota makes a gambiarra that tries to hide the exhaust of the Corolla Cross 2023

>>The missing links of Chevrolet do Brasil’s Opel cars