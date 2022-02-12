Solar Storm Destroys Starlink’s New Satellites; see images

SpaceX has announced that it is expected to lose about 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites that launched last week, due to a geomagnetic storm. Instead of reaching the planned orbit, they are burning up in our atmosphere and images already show the remains of some of these satellites returning to Earth.

“Unfortunately, the satellites were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday,” the company said in a statement. “These storms cause the atmosphere to heat up and the atmospheric density at our low deployment altitudes to increase.”

The storm, very fast and intense, increased atmospheric drag (in general terms, friction with the air), which was up to 50% greater than in previous launches. As a result, most satellites have not been able to reach as high as they should and will end up falling back to Earth.

SpaceX calculates that only 20% should survive the process. They were launched last Thursday (3), from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida (USA). “Up to 40 of the satellites will re-enter or have re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere. But they have zero risk of collision with other satellites.”

Remains of Starlink satellites were recorded by SAC (Society of Caribbean Astronomy) cameras over the sky over Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, on February 7. See the images below:

The risk of damage on land is also non-existent. Small and fragile, weighing around 230 kg each, the Starlinks are designed to disintegrate upon re-entering the atmosphere. “No orbital debris is created and no part of the satellite hits the ground”, assures Elon Musk’s company.

Geomagnetic storms are a consequence of interactions between solar winds (flow of charged particles from the Sun) and the Earth’s magnetic field. SpaceX said the satellites were put into safe mode and given commands to protect themselves from the storm, but were unable to perform the necessary maneuvers in time.

Starlink is a network of satellites to deliver ultra-fast, low-latency worldwide internet. To date, there have been 35 launches, which have placed more than 2,000 minisatellites in Earth’s orbit – this number could reach 12,000 in the coming years.

The price of Starlink’s service in Brazil has already been announced: R$ 530 monthly fee. But additional expenses for equipment (R$ 2,670), freight and handling (R$ 365) and taxes can make the annual expenditure close to R$ 11,000. All this with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and up to 20 ms (milliseconds) of latency.