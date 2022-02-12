Special: What are the differences between the flu and Covid-19? Doctor explains – ALEXANDRE JOSÉ

Reporting by Maurício Cattani

Flu or Covid-19? The main difference between the two diseases is that they are caused by different types of viruses. Covid-19 is caused by the coronavirus infection scientifically known as SARS-CoV-2, while the flu is caused by the infection of the Influenza virus.

Covid-19 can last from two to three weeks, while the flu lasts approximately 10 days. To get out of doubt, the best thing to do is seek medical attention and take the test to identify whether or not you contracted the disease, thus protecting those around you.

In today’s episode of the campaign “Coronavirus: prevention cannot stop”, infectious disease doctor Fernanda Arns details these differences between the flu and Covid-19. See the video below:

In the next episode, we’ll explain why even given the dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, some people still test positive for the disease.

